  1. World
  2. Middle East
Feb 2, 2025, 8:06 PM

Hezbollah Leader Sheikh Naim Qassem delivers speech

Hezbollah Leader Sheikh Naim Qassem delivers speech

TEHRAN, Feb. 02 (MNA) – Lebanese Hezbollah Leader Sheikh Naim Qassem delivered a speech on Sunday

At the start of his speech, Sheikh Naim Qassem slammed Israeli "aggression" against Lebanon.

He stressed that the Lebanese state must deal with Israeli aggression and violations firmly.

This item is being updated...

News ID 227809

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News