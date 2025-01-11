Samiyeh Lak Honored at 14th Sports Film Fest Closing Ceremony

Among the evening’s highlights was the recognition of esteemed Iranian actress Samiyeh Lak, who was awarded the Diploma of Honor for Best Actress in the special awards category. This accolade, presented by the festival’s secretary, honored her compelling performance in Knockout, a feature film directed by Farnaz Amini.

This year, the festival attracted an impressive 798 submissions from 72 countries, further solidifying its international significance. The largest number of entries came from cinematic powerhouses such as India, the United States, Brazil, Russia, France, Italy, Spain, and Turkey.

Knockout, directed by Farnaz Amini and produced by Shima Jabraeili Pour, tells the inspiring story of a determined female sports champion who navigates and triumphs over formidable challenges in her pursuit of success. Samiyeh Lak’s nuanced portrayal of the protagonist received widespread acclaim from critics and the festival’s distinguished panel of judges, cementing her status as one of Iranian cinema’s leading talents.

Renowned for her versatility, Lak has collaborated with some of the most prominent directors in Iranian cinema, including Mohammad Hossein Latifi, Fereydoun Jirani, Sirous Moghadam, and Hamed Anqa. In addition to her celebrated acting career, she holds an academic degree in architecture and has worked professionally in this field across multiple countries. Her media and program management is overseen by Ali Zadmehr, a respected journalist in Iranian cinematic circles.

The 14th Sports Film Festival once again highlighted the global appeal of sports-focused narratives, with Samiyeh Lak’s award and the success of Knockout representing a significant achievement in this year’s competition.

