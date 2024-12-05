Leader attends morning session for Hazrat Fatemeh (SA)

Ayatollah Khamenei observed the martyrdom of Hazrat Zahra known as the Fatemiyeh mourning ceremony at Imam Khomeini's Husseiniyeh, where a number of government officials and hundreds of people from different walks of life were also taking part.

Thursday marked the martyrdom anniversary of the lady Fatemeh, the daughter of the holy prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the wife of First Shia Imam, Imam Ali (AS).

Concurrent with today's mourning ceremonies, the people across the country bid farewell to remnants of the corpses of 300 Sacred Defense martyrs which fell during the 1980-88 Iraqi imposed war on the country. The following video shows the holy city of Mashhad and its holy Shrine of Imam Reza, the 8th Shia Imam on Thursday.

MNA