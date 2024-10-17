Explosion heard in US base in eastern Syria

Sources have told local media that several explosions were heard from the illegal American base in the city of al-Shadadi, located in the south of al-Hasaka province (northeastern Syria). The cause of the explosions was still unknown.
MNA/FNA
TEHRAN, Oct. 17 (MNA) – The local media in Syria have reported that explosions were heard in a US bases in Syria's Shadadi.
