Oct 17, 2024, 6:26 PM

Explosion heard in US base in eastern Syria

TEHRAN, Oct. 17 (MNA) – The local media in Syria have reported that explosions were heard in a US bases in Syria's Shadadi.

Sources have told local media that several explosions were heard from the illegal American base in the city of al-Shadadi, located in the south of al-Hasaka province (northeastern Syria). The cause of the explosions was still unknown.

