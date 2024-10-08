Araghchi warns Israel not to test Iran’s will

Iran’s government will continue to back the principles and causes of Palestine, said Araghchi on Tuesday, speaking at a meeting on Operation Al-Aqsa Storm in Tehran.

Iran’s “Operation True Promise” and “Operation True Promise 2” demonstrated that any aggressive action will be met with Iran’s decisive response, he added.

Certainly, the operation taught the Zionist regime a lesson, the top diplomat noted.

He went on to say that the achievements of Operation Al-Aqsa Storm should not be neglected.

“We advise the Zionist regime not to test Iran’s will,” he said, adding that any attack on Iran will be met with a crushing response.

The Islamic Republic has no doubts or haste in response, he said, warning that any attack on Iran’s infrastructure would be met with a firm response.

Referring to his recent regional tour, Araghchi said that his visits to Syria and Lebanon intended to prove that Iran will always support those nations.

Araghchi arrived in the Syrian capital earlier on Saturday on the second leg of his regional tour that took him to Lebanon a day earlier.

