Hezbollah attacks Mossad headquarters near Tel Aviv

Issuing a statement on Wednesday morning, the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah said that its forces have attacked a Mossad headquarters in the suburbs of Tel Aviv.

The Resistance group said that it used a Ghader-1 ballistic missile against the Mossad base.

Local sources in occupied Palestine reported a missile attack on Tel Aviv on Wednesday morning. The Zionist media reported that the missile was fired from Lebanon towards Tel Aviv.

The Lebanese Resistance movement Hezbollah has been conducting regular attacks since early October last year against the Israeli regime’s military positions in retaliation for the occupying regime’s offensives against Gaza and southern Lebanon.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

MP/TSN channel