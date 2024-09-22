Magnitude 5.2 earthquake jolts South Korasan

The earthquake occurred near the city of Bojnurd at 16:13 p.m. local time at a depth of 8 km, according to the Iranian Seismological Center.
TEHRAN, Sep. 22 (MNA) – A 5-magnitude earthquake shook Iran's South Khorasan province on Sunday.
The earthquake occurred near the city of Bojnurd at 16:13 p.m. local time at a depth of 8 km, according to the Iranian Seismological Center.
There have been no reports of possible casualties or damages.
MNA/
