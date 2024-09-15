Israel launches extensive airstrikes on south, east Lebanon

Al Mayadeen reported that the Israeli regime targeted the villages of Aitaroun, Tayr Harfa, and Sarafand in southern Lebanon. It also added that the Zionists also struck the villages of Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali and Kouakh in the Beqaa province.

Meanwhile, Al Jazeera reported Israeli strikes on the villages of Chihine, Kfarkela, and Jebbayn in southern Lebanon, as well as the Saraaine region in the east of the Arab country.

Lebanon's health ministry reported that four people, including 3 children, were injured in Israeli attacks on Kouakh.

The Lebanese Resistance movement Hezbollah has been conducting regular attacks since early October last year against the Israeli regime’s military positions in retaliation for the occupying regime’s offensives against Gaza and southern Lebanon.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

