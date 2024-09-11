BRICS School Initiatives Centre to open in Russia

The project is being implemented with the participation of the Fokin School of Young Diplomats and the Public Diplomacy Centre of the Nizhny Novgorod region.

The Centre for BRICS School Initiatives is not just an educational platform but a new vector for the development of people's diplomacy, demonstrating the region's systematic approach to promoting international cooperation,” Olga Guseva, Minister of International and Interregional Relations of the Nizhny Novgorod region, said.

Both schoolchildren from the Nizhny Novgorod region and their colleagues from BRICS countries will be able to participate in the center's activities. In addition, the project is open to foreign students studying at universities in the region.



It is expected that thanks to the work of the Centre for School Initiatives, young people will be able to get acquainted with the culture and history of the BRICS countries, learn about the activities of the association, and study foreign languages.



“The Centre will also become a platform for uniting school and student initiatives aimed at expanding cooperation between the BRICS countries,” Olga Guseva added.



In her opinion, the project will play the role of a source of fresh and original ideas for solving topical international problems.



Nizhny Novgorod region is actively developing international relations in the sphere of education. According to the local authorities, there are currently about 6,000 foreign students from 110 countries studying in the region. At the same time, about 1,700 people represent the BRICS countries.



SOURCE: TV BRICS