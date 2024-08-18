Iraqi Islamic Resistance attacks occupied Golan with drone

According to al-Mayadeen, the Islamic resistance of Iraq groups has once again attacked one of the military targets of the Zionists in the occupied territories of Palestine.

The Islamic Resistance of Iraq issued a statement and announced that it attacked a military target in the occupied Golan last week in response to the crimes committed by the Zionist regime against the Palestinians living in the Gaza Strip.

According to the statement of the Islamic Resistance of Iraq, they conducted the attack with a drone.

MNA