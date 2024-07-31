Hamas issues statement after Haniyeh martyrdom

The Islamic Resistance Movement of Hamas mourns the martyrdom of the children of our great nation of Palestine, the Arab and Islamic nations, and all the free people of the world.

It further announced that Haniyeh was martyred in Tehran after participating in the inauguration ceremony of the new president of Iran due to the treacherous attack of the Zionists on his residence.

Ismail Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were martyred after their residence was targeted in Tehran, according to a statement released by the IRGC.

"With condolences to the heroic nation of Palestine and the Islamic nation and the combatants of the Resistance Front and the noble nation of Iran, this morning (Wednesday) the residence of Mr. Dr. Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political office of the Islamic Resistance of Hamas, was hit in Tehran, and following this incident, he and one of his bodyguards were martyred," the statement reads.

Further investigation into the incident is underway.

MP/MNA channel