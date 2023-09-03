Afghanistan to be linked with Iranian Chabahar Port soon

Referring to his meeting with Iranian officials, the Head of the Afghanistan Taliban interim government's railway department, Bakht-ur-Rahman Sharafat wrote on his X social media account " Afghanistan will be connected with Iran’s Chabahar port via the Nimroz-Milk railway and the Zahadan railway."

Railway Authority’s spokesman, Abdul Sami Durrani also announced that the major part of the construction of the 140 km railway from Chabahar port to the Afghanistan border has been completed.

Connecting Afghanistan to Chabahar port has an impact on Afghanistan's economy and development, he noted.

He added that the under-construction Chabahar railway will lead to direct transport between the two countries, especially India and Afghanistan.

This declaration comes after the conclusion of several rounds of bilateral meetings between the Afghanistan Taliban government and their Iranian counterparts over the past week.

