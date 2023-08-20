Spain win 2023 Women’s World Cup final

Spain beat England 1-0 on Sunday to win the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. Olga Carmona scored the only goal of the final in front of 75,784 fans at Sydney's Stadium Australia as Spain won a major women's soccer tournament for the first time ever.

La Roja had never previously progressed beyond the round of 16 at a Women's World Cup.

Spain enjoyed the majority of possession in the first half but England came close to opening the scoring in the 16th minute when Lauren Hemp rattled the crossbar.

Moments later, the Lionesses had a lucky escape at the other end when Salma Paralluelo and Alba Redondo both missed chances from close range.

Spain enjoyed the majority of possession in the first half but England came close to opening the scoring in the 16th minute when Lauren Hemp rattled the crossbar.

Moments later, the Lionesses had a lucky escape at the other end when Salma Paralluelo and Alba Redondo both missed chances from close range.

Spain exploited the space vacated by Bronze as Mariona Caldentey found Carmona, who drilled a brilliant low shot into the far corner of the net.

La Roja had an opportunity to move 2-0 ahead midway through the second half after a long VAR review resulted in Kiera Walsh being penalized for a handball offense inside the 18-yard box.

Jennifer Hermoso took the resultant penalty kick but was denied by a fine save from Lionesses keeper Mary Earps.

Earps celebrated with plenty of swagger but it was the Spanish side who were celebrating at full-time.

MNA