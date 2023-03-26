Syria renews call on US military to end occupation

The Syrian Foreign Ministry announced in a statement that the recent aggression by the American military in the eastern Dayr al-Zawr province, which left casualties, is strongly condemned.

The Syrian Foreign Ministry said that the United States lied about recent attacks on Syrian positions to justify its act of aggression.

Damascus emphasized the necessity of ending the American occupation in Syria and called for exercising its sovereignty over the entire territory of the country.

The Syrian foreign ministry also said that such hostile acts are in line with the attacks that the Israeli regime and Daesh Takfiri terrorists have launched against local residents, and serve as a cover-up for the continued looting of Syrian oil by US occupation forces.

“Syria repeats its demand for an immediate end to the presence of American occupation troops, increased authority of the Damascus government over all districts in the country, and cessation of Washington’s support and sponsorship of separatist and terrorist groups,” the statement also read, according to Press TV website.

It also urged the international community to condemn the latest Israeli air strikes, stand with the conflict-stricken Arab country, and help it preserve its territorial integrity and national unity.

On Friday, after the Pentagon carried out multiple airstrikes against Syrian troops, a military base housing US forces in the eastern province of Dayr al-Zawr came under a rocket attack.

MNA/5740645