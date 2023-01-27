Persepolis complete signing of Brazilian forward Pereira

The 31-year-old forward has penned an-18-month contract with the Iranian giants for an undisclosed fee, according to Tehran Times.

Pereira will replace Dutch striker Jurgen Locadia, who terminated his contract with the Iran league leaders in late December.

The Brazilian footballer most recently played for Japanese side Gamba Osaka, where he scored nine goals in 53 matches.

Pereira started his playing career at Ferroviária in 2011 and has also played in Brazilian clubs Portuguesa and Palmeiras, Belgian side Club Brugge and Japanese teams Matsumoto Yamaga and Sanfrecce Hiroshima.

MNA/TT