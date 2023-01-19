Syria calls on UNSC to work to stop Israeli hostile acts

|Addressing a Security Council session on the situation in the Middle East held on Wednesday, the Permanent Representative of Syria to the United Nations Bassam Sabbagh said, “At a time when the world hopes that the crises will be solved, and peace, prosperity and stability will prevail, the Israeli occupation authorities have decided to add new attacks to their record of hostile acts, violations of international law and violations of the Charter of the United Nations."

Sabbagh noted that Syria sent on January 2 a letter to the Security Council about the continuous attacks launched by the Israeli occupation against its territory, including against vital civilian facilities, the last of which was the aggression against Damascus International Airport, and previous attacks on the international airports of Damascus and Aleppo and the commercial port of Lattakia, which caused damages to these infrastructures and the disruption of United Nations air transport services designated for humanitarian work.

He added that the Israeli regime has continued its aggressive policies against the Syrian population for more than five decades and has committed the most flagrant violations of International Law and international humanitarian law there, such as arrests, assassinations and displacement.

Sabbagh added that the Israeli occupation entity has also gone far in the policy of building settlements in the occupied Golan with the aim of enshrining the occupation, increasing the number of settlers, imposing demographic change, as well as stealing natural resources, SANA reported.

“These Israeli crimes would not have continued without the impunity afforded to Israel by successive US administrations and their allies, bringing the region to unprecedented levels of tension and instability,” the Syrian diplomat said.

He stressed that the countries that support the Israeli entity are responsible for its continued occupation of the Golan and its acts of aggression against the Syrian territories, and for the impact of this on regional and international peace and security.

