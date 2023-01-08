Tragic Ukrainian plane incident commemorated in south Tehran

The Ukrainian airplane carrying 176 people crashed on January 8, 2020, shortly after takeoff from Tehran's Imam Khomeini airport, killing all onboard.

The incident happened at a time of heightened tensions between Iran and the United States following the assassination of anti-terror commander Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani. Shortly after the incident, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced that "human error" had led to the plane being shot down with two ground-to-air missiles.

During the ceremony on Sunday morning, an Iranian IRGC helicopter scattered bunches of flowers at the site of the crash.

MNA