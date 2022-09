The center-right coalition, which brings together the Brothers of Italy, League and Forza Italia parties gained 44.53% of the vote, according to data on the Interior Ministry’s website.

As for the lower house elections, the center-right garnered 44.34%.

The leader of the Brothers of Italy party Giorgia Meloni is highly likely to be nominated to be prime minister.

The Democratic Party has actually conceded defeat saying that it will go into the opposition.

