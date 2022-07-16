  1. World
  2. North America
Jul 16, 2022, 1:40 PM

San Francisco Airport resumes operation following bomb threat

San Francisco Airport resumes operation following bomb threat

TEHRAN, Jul. 16 (MNA) – San Francisco International Airport said it resumed normal operations after evacuating the international terminal late on Friday following a bomb threat.

"Police have cleared the Intl. Terminal. SFO resumes normal operations," the airport said in a tweet on Saturday.

The bomb threat was reported around 8:15 p.m. and authorities discovered a suspicious package, according to the San Francisco Police Department. Investigators at the airport “deemed the item possibly incendiary.” A man was taken into custody but other details were not immediately available.

The terminal was evacuated “out of an abundance of caution,” police said. Hundreds of travelers were forced to leave the terminal.

The airport announced the evacuation on Twitter at 9:28 p.m. without providing details about the police activity.

The airport said it has resumed its AirTrain service and that the Bay Area Rapid Transit trains service would restart at 6:25 AM local time.

ZZ/PR

News Code 189126
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/189126/

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News