Iran to host 2022 West Asia Rugby C'ships

On Saturday, Asia Rugby President Qais Abdulla Al Dhalai and Head of the Iranian Federation of Sports For All (IFSA) Mohammad Alipour held talks in Dubai, UAE.

During the meeting, both sides agreed that Iran will host the upcoming rugby tournament in West Asia in October.

In the meeting, Al Dhalai lauded Iran’s governmental sports organizations for their support for rugby.

So far, the national rugby teams from Iran, Qatar, Lebanon, and Iraq have announced their readiness to take part in the event.

The 2021 Asia Rugby Sevens Series Trophy was held in Doha, Qatar on the 8-9th of October.

The tournament was contested among five (men and women) West Asian teams.

