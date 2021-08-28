Absence of Syria, presence of Macron shortcomings of conf.

Iraq is hosting a regional conference, bringing Iraqi neighboring countries and the countries of the region together to support Iraq ahead of early elections. Surprisingly France's president that his country has a destructive role in supporting terrorist groups active against the interests of the regional countries is present in the region while Syria as an important country is absent.

To know more about the issue we discussed the with Dr. Osman Faruk Logoglu a senior member of Turkey's CHP.

How effective do you see the significance of the Bagdad Summit in reducing regional tensions?

"Iraq must be applauded for taking the initiative and organizing this Conference. It was long overdue. The fact that even with different levels of representation, the counties of the region came together is a positive sign whatever the short-term outcome. The impact and the consequences of the Conference will not be immediately apparent. That will take time. Having always emphasized the need for the ownership of the challenges of the region by the countries of the region, I feel that all the participants will sense the value of talking to each other rather than talking at each other. One measure of where things might go from here will be whether there is a follow-up to this Conference. I hope there is.

France itself is one of the backers of terrorist groups in the region, what do you think of Macron's presence at the Summit?

French President Macron's presence at the Conference is an anomaly. France is not a country of the region and does not possess any special qualifications setting it apart from other non-regional states to be part of this Conference. I suppose Macrom must have made certain bilateral commitments to Iraq to be invited to the Conference. In short, it will detract somewhat from the value of the Conference as a regional affair, but if and when there is a next Conference of the sort, only regional countries should be invited.

Don’t you think that the Summit could have better results if all regional countries were present including Syria?

The major shortcoming of the Conference if one has to pinpoint one is the absence of Syria at the table. Syria is an important country, still beset with many problems. Iraqi hosts understandably did not call on Syria to attend for fear that some others would then not come to Baghdad. However, one cannot hope to make much progress regionally at the political and economic levels, without the participation of Syria. Syrian participation is a sine qua non for regional peace and stability. What needs to be done therefore is to amend this situation by inviting Syria to the next Conference."

Interview by Payman Yazdani