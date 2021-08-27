90 civilians, 13 US forces reportedly killed in Kabul blasts

On Thursday, at least four blasts occurred near the Kabul airport amid the evacuation of the Western military contingent.

A health official and a Taliban official said that at least 72 civilians have been killed in the two explosions outside Kabul airport, including 28 Taliban members.

The US military said 13 of its service members have been killed.

Over 1,300 people injured by series of blasts in Kabul

As many as 1,338 people have been injured by a series of terrorist attacks in the Afghan capital of Kabul, a source in the Afghan Ministry of Health told Sputnik on Friday.

28 of Taliban members killed in airport blasts: Taliban official

At least 28 members of the Taliban are among the people killed in explosions overnight outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, a Taliban official told Reuters news agency.

“We have lost more people than the Americans,” said the official, who declined to be identified. He said there was no reason to extend the August 31 deadline for foreign forces to leave the country.

Pentagon says US military’s toll in Kabul bombing rises to 13

The US Defense Department has announced that the number of US troops killed in the blasts at Kabul airport rose by one to 13 and the number of injured was 18, Al-Jazeera reported.

“A thirteenth US service member has died from his wounds suffered as a result of the attack on Abbey Gate,” Central Command spokesman Captain Bill Urban said in a statement.

Biden vows to retaliate against attack in Kabul

President Joe Biden vowed to retaliate against the attack in Kabul, confirming that the bombings were carried out by ISKP, ISIL’s affiliate in Afghanistan.

“To those who carried out this attack, as well as anyone who wishes America harm, know this: We will not forgive. We will not forget,” Biden said.

“We will hunt you down and make you pay. I will defend our interests in our people with every measure at my command.”

3rd blast heard in Kabul, Taliban say US military destroying ammunition

A Taliban spokesperson confirmed that a third blast reported by local and international media around Kabul was from the US military destroying ammunitions.

According to Al Jazeera’s correspondent from Kabul, the explosion sounded like a ” very large thud, a huge bang”.

ISIL claims responsibility for Kabul airport attack

ISIL claimed responsibility for an attack outside Kabul airport, the group’s Amaq News Agency said on its Telegram channel.

Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 12 US troops

Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul’s airport Thursday, transforming a scene of desperation into one of horror in the waning days of airlift for those fleeing the Taliban takeover.

At least 60 Afghans and 12 US troops were killed, Afghan and US officials said, AP news agency reported.

