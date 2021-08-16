Taliban declares end to war, says ready for dialogue

A spokesman for the Taliban's political office, Mohammad Naeem, speaking to Al-Jazeera, declared that the war in Afghanistan is over.

Naeem argued that the Taliban " put an end to this war that erupted in our country 20 years ago", Sputnik reported.

"We are ready to have a dialogue with all Afghan figures and will guarantee them the necessary protection", Naeem told the channel, adding "We do not think that foreign forces will repeat their failed experience in Afghanistan once again."

The spokesman also underlined that the Taliban will not "allow anyone to use our lands to target anyone" and said that the group does "not want to harm others".

US sending more troops to Kabul

The United States is sending another 1,000 troops to Afghanistan, raising the US deployment to roughly 6,000.

A defense official tells The Associated Press on Sunday that 1,000 troops from the 82nd Airborne are going directly to Kabul instead of going to Kuwait as a standby force, India Today reported.

The defense official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a deployment decision not yet announced by the Pentagon.

Saudi Arabia evacuates embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan as Taliban advance

Saudi Arabia has evacuated all members of its diplomatic mission in Kabul as the Taliban entered the Afghan capital on Sunday, state news agency SPA said.

“All members of the Kingdom’s embassy in the Afghan capital, Kabul, have been evacuated, and they have arrived home,” it said.

Taliban takes control of Afghanistan's national radio, television

According to Sputnik, on Sunday the Taliban took over the state television station in Kabul, calling on citizens to remain calm.

UN chief urges Taliban to show restraint

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday urged the Taliban and all other parties to exercise the utmost restraint in order to protect lives and expressed particular concern about the future of women and girls in Afghanistan.

This item is being updated...

RHM