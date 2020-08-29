Imam Hussein ingrained resistance to injustice in our hearts

“Since 680 CE, millions of Muslims have commemorated the martyrdom of Imam Hussein,” Zarif tweeted on Saturday, which marks the 9th day of the mourning month of Muharram – when Imam Hussein, third Shia Imam, and his 72 companions were martyred.

“Honoring his great sacrifice has ingrained resistance to tyranny and injustice in hearts and souls of his followers for centuries”

Zarif, then, quoted a famous saying by the Infallible Imam that says, "I do not see death but bliss, and life under tyranny but misery."

He also posted two photos citing the sayings of Imam Hussein during the Battle of Karbala.

Muharram is the month of the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, a grandson of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him), and his loyal companions at the Battle of Karbala in southern Iraq, in 680 A.D., after fighting courageously for justice against the much larger army of the Umayyad caliph, Yazid I.

During the Muharram rituals, millions of Muslims commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein, by gathering in mosques and different religious venues.

