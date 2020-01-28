  1. Technology
28 January 2020 - 11:16

Iran's 1st Video Games Media Awards slated for March

TEHRAN, Jan. 28 (MNA) – Iran's first Video Games Media Awards (VIGMA), an event organized entirely by the press and critics to introduce and award the best games of the year, will take place in March.

The Video Game Media Awards (VIGMA) is a gaming event in which critics will choose the best Iranian games of the year, developed for any platforms. The event, the first of its kind in Iran, will also contain some high-quality content, to be presented by experts and veterans in the gaming sector. 

VIGMA is known as the first video game event in Iran held

On the sidelines of the festival, which is entirely by the press and critics, a number of educational events and workshops will be held for the interested visitors.

The first Video Game Media Awards (VIGMA) will be held at the Research Institute for Information and Communication Technology on March 5, 2020.

The event will be organized with support and cooperation of Iran Computer Games Foundation

