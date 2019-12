In a Tuesday meeting with Iran’s envoy to Russia Mehdi Sanaei, who was ending his tenure in the country, Novak expressed content that in the past six years, good efforts have been done to improve common and regional relations between Tehran and Moscow.

The Russian minister assessed mutual economic cooperation valuable saying “implementing major energy and transportation projects besides the signing the agreement between free trade zone with the EEU are worth.”

