Freezing weather prompts closure of schools in Tehran

According to an announcement by the governor's office of Tehran issued on Saturday afternoon, all elementary, pre-primary schools, and kindergartens will be closed tomorrow due to freezing cold and slippery pavements for the students.

The announcement for tomorrow comes after the bad weather conditions also forced the Tehran authorities to order the schools in the districts of 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5 located in the northern part of the capital to cancel their classes on Saturday.

Acocording to the latest weanther forcast, the freezing weather, which has affected the whole northern part of Iran, will continue to cause problems for people in those areas until Wednesday next week.

KI/IRN83557896