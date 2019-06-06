EU not able to implement INSTEX : Ex Iranian diplomat

Referring to the results of the EU parliament election, former Iran’s ambassador to Italy in an interview with Mehr New agency said, “Backing extremist rightists in Europe, Trump and Bolton try to disintegrate the European Union, but the European people won’t let the US’ dream come true by resisting.”

We went on to say that the EU’s ability and capabilities to make ISTEX operational has weakened in comparison to the past.

He added, “The EU is not able to resist and confront the US’s sanction policies and pressure just wants to buy time, so we will not see any special happening in our relation with the EU before US presidential election in 2010. Europeans just hope the democrats win the US upcoming election.”

