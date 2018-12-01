Husain Haqqani: part of anti-Pakistan propaganda

Pakistan’s Armed Forces have successfully broken the backbone of the foreign-backed terrorists by the military operations Zarb-e-Azb and Radd-ul-Fasaad. Army and top intelligence agency ISI have broken the network of these terrorist groups by capturing several militants, while thwarting a number of terror attempts. Peace has been restored in various regions of Pakistan, especially in the Balochistan province and Karachi

But, Zionist-controlled foreign elements have, again, started terror attacks in Pakistan not only to damage the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project (CPEC), but also to show to the Western countries that nuclear weapons of the country are insecure, as the same can fall into the hands of the militants of Al-Qaeda and Taliban or ISIS.

Being the only nuclear country in the Islamic World, Pakistan is on the hit-list of the US, India and Israel, including some Western countries. Based in Afghanistan, American CIA, Indian RAW and Israeli Mossad, including British MI6 which have well-established their covert networks there and are well-penetrated in the militant outfits like the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), ISIS and their affiliated Taliban groups had been using their terrorists to destabilize Pakistan by arranging the subversive activities such as target killings, suicide attacks and ethnic violence in various regions of the country.

Although due to the efforts of Pakistan’s security forces, 80 percent of terrorism has been eliminated in the country, yet organized propaganda campaign by the foreign entities continues against Pakistan.

Indo-Israeli lobbies which are well-penetrated in the US administration and Europe, research centers, think tanks, universities and so-called human rights groups leave no stone unturned in continuing their endless propaganda against Pakistan. Particularly, RAW is availing the opportunity of the US-led organized propaganda campaign against Pakistan.

It is regrettable that some internal elements of the country also support the external enemies of Pakistan. In this respect, Pakistan’s former ambassador to the United States, Husain Haqqani has also become the part of the anti-Pakistan Propaganda.

In his latest book, “Reimagining Pakistan: Transforming a Dysfunctional Nuclear State”, published by HarperCollins India on April 9, 2018, Husain Haqqani maligned Pakistan, its security agencies, while targeting country’s ideology and nuclear weapons.

As mentioned in the book, Husain Haqqani continues his old biased and traditional approach against Islamabad. He takes pride in pointing out false blame game against Pakistani establishment; question of security, internal politics, historical background, religion, beliefs etc.

Painting a dark picture of the country to please his foreign masters, Haqqani also describes the Pakistani psyche to explain as to how the country evolved into a dysfunctional nuclear state and criticizes all the actors such as the Pakistani state, the military and the politicians, including even the intelligentsia. Speaking in the tone of the top officials of the US and India, he has tried to defame the image of Pakistan in the comity of nations.

It is mentionable that Husain Haqqani has been distorting the image of Pakistan and its armed forces while showing Pakistan a fundamentalist state in line of the external propagandists.

As regards Husain Haqqani, while serving as Pakistani ambassador, he was protecting American interests. He had issued visas to many CIA agents like Ramond Davis to destabilize Pakistan. Besides, working at various American institutes, Husain Haqqani developed secret liaisons with Indo-Israeli lobbies and became covert element of anti-Pakistan campaign.

Particularly, this could be judged from his book, titled, ‘Pakistan: Between Mosque and Military.’ In this book, Husain Haqqani targeted both military and Islamic ideology. While pointing out relationship of the Pak Army and its primary intelligence agency, ISI with the Islamic militants, Haqqani allegedly wrote, “since September 11, 2001, the selective cooperation of Pakistan’s military ruler, General Pervez Musharraf—sharing intelligence with the United States and apprehending Al Qaeda members—have led to the assumption that Pakistan might be ready to give up its long-standing ties with radical Islam.” He advised America, “Washington should no longer condone the Pakistani military’s support for Islamic militants.”

American famous writers and authors exaggeratedly praised the book of Husain Haqqani, as it was in accordance with the hidden agenda and blame game of the US and Indian high officials and their media and which still continue against Pakistan and its security agencies. Especially, Stephen P. Cohen, author of the book, ‘The Idea of Pakistan and The Pakistan Army’ allegedly wrote, “We are in Husain Haqqani’s debt for providing the authoritative account of the linkages between Pakistan’s powerful Islamists and its professional army.”

Undoubtedly, Husain Haqqani’s various statements, articles, and books show that he has become part of the anti-Pakistan propaganda campaign.

Haqqani is a highly opportunist, cunning and ambitious individual who is known for his anti-Pakistan and anti-Army views. He professes that partition of India, and Pakistan was a bad idea and holds uncharitable views about Quaid-e-Azam also. His wife Farah Naz Ispahani also joins him in his highly virulent rhetoric against ideology, Armed Forces and people of Pakistan.

Some online reports revealed that there are confirmed reports of his working and facilitating Altaf Hussain to get US nationality and arranging his settlement in Chicago—USA to rescue him from cases in UK.

The reports disclosed that Husain Haqqani consorted with a Hindu girl of RAW, Dr. Aparna Pande, as his secretary to handle all secret corresponds, when Haqqani was the ambassador of Pakistan in Washington. Dr. Aparna Pande is believed to have close links with Indian establishment. In January 2016, both traveled to India and visited Vivekananda International Foundation (VIF), an Indian think-tank established by Ajit Doval (Indian NSA). He provided insight to VIF officials on affairs related to Pakistan.

These online sources also pointed out that Haqqani teamed up with Indian lobby and some diehard anti-Pakistan elements, being funded for their campaign to isolate and defame Pakistan; others in this group include Bruce Riedel, Christine Fair, Tariq Fateh, etc.

It is of particular attention that during his briefing to the National Assembly, on January 19, 2018, while confirming anti-Pakistan lobbies in the US, the then Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Defense Khawaja Asif disclosed, “Pakistan is trying to acquire eight F-16 fighter jets from the US on lease, but Husain Haqqani, the former ambassador to the US is campaigning along with India to malign Pakistan and to block delivery of F-16 fighter jets.”

To what extent America saves CIA agents, could also be judged by the famous Memogate case. On December 15, 2012, the then Chief of Army Staff Gen. Ashfaq Parvez Kayani, and former ISI DG Gen. Shuja Pasha submitted their statements in the Supreme Court in the Memogate case. The former Pakistani ambassador to the US, Husain Haqqani who had resigned from his post to face the investigations about the allegations made by Mansoor Ijaz, an American businessman of Pakistani origin in the memo, also attended the hearings of the Court, and joined the concerned judicial commission, but he was allowed to leave the country after an assurance that he would appear before the court whenever ordered to do so.

On a number of occasions, Mansoor Ijaz changed his statements about his accusations against Pak Army, ISI, and the memo. During his cross-examination to the judicial commission, via a video link from London, he refused to comment on the source of the draft.

After going to the US, Husain Haqqani has been using various pretexts, not to face the judicial commission’s inquiry. On January 4, 2012, he sent an application before the commission including a medical certificate, requesting to adjourn hearing. Haqqani also requested the commission to record his statement via video link from Landon. Besides, he also indicated that his mobile phone set was missing. In fact, Hussain Haqqani escaped to America to avoid judicial inquiry of the Memogate issue, which proved his disloyalty to Pakistan.

In this connection, Pakistan Government should take some steps in order to discourage the anti-Pakistan agents. In this context, Preparation of a strong case against the absconder Hussain Haqqani by a renowned international lawyer like Ahmer Bilal Soofi should be recommended. The case of his repatriation may be included in all the bilateral talks between Islamabad and Washington. PEMRA should exercise complete media blackout for the statements of Haqqani. His assets in Pakistan should be seized along with freezing his bank accounts.

MNA/TT