Torino to host Iranian ‘Summerless’ theatre

Mona Ahmadi, Saeid Changizian, Leyli Rashidi and Juliette Rezai will perform in this play.
Also, Summerless is due to attend Farnce’s 2018 Festival d'Avignon held between July 8-15.
The team will again start another European tour to Switzerland and Germany in September 6, after having a 15-night performance in Iran.
According to the official website of Festival d’Avignon, ‘Summerless’ is about the supervisor of a primary school who calls on her ex-husband, a painter longing for recognition, to renovate the school's façade. His mission is to cover the revolutionary slogans written on the walls of the playground with a large fresco. The task is daunting and he is lacking in motivation, until he meets a young mother who has come to wait for her child. Every day, she arrives early, seemingly to escape the boredom and anxiety caused by her social isolation. They strike up a conversation, and the particular rhythm of summer creates a unique atmosphere. This is where Summerless finds its theme; the collapse, the walls, education, and desire.
