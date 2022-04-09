Photo 9 April 2022 - 15:20 Download photos By: Amin Berenjkar Opening ceremony of Islamic Revolution Art Week in Shiraz TEHRAN, Apr. 09 (MNA) – The opening ceremony of the Islamic Revolution Art Week was held in Shiraz on Friday. Tags Iranian Art and Culture Iran Islamic Revolution Shiraz Fars Province Related News Winners of the Book of the Year Award praised Iranian Regional Music Orchestra at Vahdat Hall Commemoration ceremony of Nezami Ganjavi held in Vahdat Hall Closing ceremony of 14th Fajr Visual Arts Festival Inaugural ceremony of 38th Intl. Holy Quran Competitions
