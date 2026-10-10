You will kneel before Iranians: Ghalibaf to US’s Rubio

In a post on his X account late on Friday, Ghalibaf wrote, “Throughout history, we Iranians have faced those who declared themselves masters of the universe and sought to erase ancient civilizations. They came in fire and flame, only to depart in dust and shame.”

Warning the US officials against repeating the fate of defeated empires throughout the history, the parliament speaker emphasized that you [US government] will have to kneel before Iranians.

“Those who chase Alexander’s legacy will share Valerian’s fate: you will kneel,” he added.

He warned the US against underestimating Iran’s ancient civilization, reiterating that those who seek to follow in Alexander’s footsteps will suffer the same fate as the Roman Emperor Valerian.

Ghalibaf's remarks came after Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei also criticized US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s portrayal of Western civilization during a visit to Greece, accusing him of presenting a selective historical narrative that links ancient Greece to the modern United States to legitimize the use of force.

Baghaei argued that Rubio’s interpretation emphasized power and national will while overlooking the Greek tradition’s critiques of imperial ambition, arrogance and aggression.

MNA