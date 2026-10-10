US government has problem with Iran, Iranian people

In a post on his X account on Saturday, Ebrahim Azizi wrote, “A country whose history began with the massacre of indigenous people and has never for a moment ceased its colonialism and bloodshed, accuses the Achaemenids, the authors of the world's first human rights declaration, of committing crimes!”

Their malevolent nature harbors a fundamental hostility toward Iran and the Iranian people, he underlined.

His remarks came after Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei also criticized US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s portrayal of Western civilization during a visit to Greece, accusing him of presenting a selective historical narrative that links ancient Greece to the modern United States to legitimize the use of force.

Baghaei argued that Rubio’s interpretation emphasized power and national will while overlooking the Greek tradition’s critiques of imperial ambition, arrogance and aggression

MNA