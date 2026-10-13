Iran envoy to Vatican denounces Rubio remarks on civilization

Mohammad Hossein Mokhtari called Rubio’s recent comments at the Acropolis, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, an “unethical and provocative act,” saying the US official had used the occasion to justify hawkish positions and threats against Iran out of desperation.

Human civilization’s history is not a field for political fantasies or judgments born of ignorance and prejudice, Mokhtari said. Civilizations were built over thousands of years through human thought, culture, knowledge and effort, and their legacy could not be dismissed through superficial claims or distorted accounts, he added.

Mokhtari highlighted Iran’s historical and spiritual standing, citing references to the country in religious texts. In the Old Testament, he said, Cyrus the Great is presented as the Lord’s anointed and chosen instrument for fulfilling divine will. The books of Ezra, Daniel, and Esther also refer to Persian kings, the grandeur of the Persian Empire, and their role in the fate of nations.

MNA