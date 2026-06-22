Israel mulls Lebanon pullback under US pressure: Report

Kan reported that the Israeli military officials believe the main offensive missions in the area have been completed and that not all troops currently deployed in the security belt are required to stay there. Negotiations between Lebanese and Israeli delegations are expected to take place in the coming days, with the transfer of responsibility for some areas in the south to the Lebanese army on the agenda.



The United States is pushing for Israeli occupying forces to return to positions along the so-called "Yellow Line" near the border with occupied Palestine. However, an Israeli official told Kan that the military does not intend to withdraw from that line but may pull out of some areas it has occupied more recently in southern Lebanon, within the framework of current agreements and talks.



The report comes amid intensifying diplomacy following the June 18 ceasefire memorandum between Iran and the United States, which requires a halt to hostilities on all fronts including Lebanon. Israeli strikes on Lebanon have killed more than 4,000 people since March 2, according to Lebanese health authorities.

MNA