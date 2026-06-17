5 Israeli soldiers injured in retaliatory drone strikes

In a statement as cited by local Zionist regime media, the Israeli regime's army stated, “At approximately 6:00 AM, an explosive-laden drone detonated near a tank belonging to the Givati ​​Brigade in the Kfar Tebnit area of ​​southern Lebanon. As a result of the explosion, four soldiers were injured by shrapnel and were evacuated in an orderly fashion to receive medical treatment at a hospital. Minutes later, another explosive-laden drone detonated near the evacuation vehicle. As a result, another Israeli soldier was injured and also evacuated.”

According to Al-Manar, it added, “Israeli forces launched an artillery attack on positions in the area.”

It is worth noting that Israeli forces initiated violations of the ceasefire two days ago, repeatedly attempting to advance, launching raids, and shelling. The Resistance confronted the Israeli advance, particularly on the outskirts of Kfar Tebnit, and launched several counterattacks.

Later on, Israeli media reported that ten soldiers were wounded as a result of an explosive device detonation targeting an Israeli army Humvee in southern Lebanon.

MNA