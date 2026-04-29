US, Israel struck 130,000 civilian targets: Gharibabadi

Gharibadi made the comments in a meeting with the visiting President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Mirjana Spoljaric Egger in Tehran on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Gharibabadi described the crimes committed by the United States and the Zionist regime during their military aggression against Iran, including attacks on one hundred and thirty thousand civilian targets—residential areas, hospitals, schools, and civilian infrastructure, including the attack on Minab School, which was determined to have been carried out knowingly and intentionally—as instances of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

He added, “Today, nothing remains of international law and international humanitarian law, but a name, and the aggressor side attaches no value to these frameworks. Furthermore, international bodies have not responded adequately to these crimes, failing to condemn the illegal aggression against Iran.”

Gharibabadi pointed out that some regional countries have supported military aggression against Iran by allowing their territory, facilities, and military installations to be used by the aggressors.

“By providing such support—which has been documented—these neighboring governments cannot be considered neutral; legally, they are part of this aggression. Iran was thus compelled to give a proportionate response to the aggressions carried out from the territory of these countries to repel and eliminate them,” he said.

He emphasized the unity and solidarity of the Iranian people in backing their powerful armed forces, which work to defend Iran’s territorial integrity, sovereignty, and national security, noting that the enemies have miscalculated the resistance and steadfastness of Iran’s civilized people.

For her part, Egger emphasized the need for all parties to respect the principles of international humanitarian law in international armed conflicts.

She expressed hope that through ongoing diplomacy and negotiations, an end to the war can be achieved, leading to peace, stability, and tranquility in the region.

On Tuesday, Egger arrived in Iran via the Astara land border and was welcomed by local officials.

MNA