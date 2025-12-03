Iran-Pakistan-Turkey freight train to resume activity soon

Pakistan’s Minister of Railways announced that the freight train on the Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul (ITI) route will depart from Pakistan’s capital on December 31, 2025.

Hanif Abbasi said on Tuesday, December 2, in remarks to officials of the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, that Pakistan has a strong desire to expand regional connectivity with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He added that to facilitate this goal, Pakistan Railways intends to enable rail transport by the end of the current year and calls on the business community to take advantage of these new opportunities.

The Pakistani Minister of Railways added that the program to revive the Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul ITI container train will be implemented starting December 31, and he believes that using this connection is highly important for Pakistan’s regional trade.

MNA/6676247