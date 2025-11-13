FM spox. rejects G7 baseless claims against Iran

Esmail Baghaei, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that the repetition of the irresponsible stance of G7 member states, by supporting the unlawful and unjustified action of the three European countries and the United States in misusing the JCPOA dispute resolution mechanism to reinstate previously lifted UN Security Council resolutions against Iran, amounts to endorsing an internationally unlawful act.

He emphasized that the G7’s position in no way legitimizes or justifies the illegal and unjustified actions of the three European countries and the United States.

Referring to the illegal military attacks by the Israeli regime and the United States against Iran and its peaceful nuclear facilities, the spokesperson described the G7’s call on Iran to cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), without the slightest reference to the joint crimes committed by the US and the Israeli regime, as hypocritical and interventionist.

He stressed that the United States, due to its illegal and unilateral withdrawal from the JCPOA in 2018 and its military attack on Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities, is the main cause of the current situation.

He added that the three European countries, by following the US lead and failing to fulfill their commitments, as well as by supporting the US and Israeli regime’s military aggression against Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities, not only committed a gross violation of their JCPOA obligations but also, with clear bad faith, ignored all of Iran’s initiatives and efforts to advance diplomacy.

MNA/