FMs stress Iran, Russia, China coordination at IAEA

In the telephone conversation, the foreign ministers of Iran and Russia welcomed the agreement reached between Kabul and Islamabad, mediated by the governments of Qatar and Turkey, on a ceasefire and cessation of hostilities in the Afghanistan-Pakistan border region.

Araghchi and Lavrov also also discussed developments in the Middle East, especially Palestine's Gaza and the bringing up and follow up on the issue in the UN Security Council, as well as the situation in the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

According to the readout of the call from the Iranian foreign ministry, Araghchi called for continued consultations between the two countries and with other countries in the region to explore ways to achieve peace and stability.

The top Iranian diplomat also referred to the moves by the United States and European countries in the United Nations Security Council in relation to Palestine and drafting a resolution that would lead to the establishment of an international protectorate for the people of Gaza and Palestine, saying that such plans contradict the principles of independence and the right to self-determination of the Palestinian people, therefore, will get nowhere.

Lavrov welcomed receiving the phone call, declaring Moscow's readiness to continue bilateral and regional consultations. He also emphasized the importance of cooperation between regional countries to maintain collective security.

The two sides also exchanged views on Iran's cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), referring to the upcoming meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors, stressing the continuation of coordination and cooperation among Tehran, Moscow, and Beijing in that regard.

