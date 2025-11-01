Israeli regime needs to await another defeat should it attack

Speaking to Al Jazeera recently, the top Iranian diplomat said that, "We are prepared for any scenario and expect hostile behavior from the Zionist regime. We are at the apex of preparedness at all levels. Israel will suffer another defeat in any future war."

He added that "We have gained a lot of experience from the recent war and tested our missiles in a real battle. If the Zionist regime launches an attack, it will come with dire consequences for it."

The Iranian Foreign Minister emphasized that "Israel tried to expand the scale of the war in the region by targeting our oil facilities. We managed to handle the war with Israel excellently and prevented it from spreading in the region."

The Zionist regime would not have been able to launch a war against Iran without the green light from the United States.. Netanyahu is a war criminal, and it has been proven to the region that its real enemy is Israel."

"We are ready to talk to address concerns about our nuclear program. We emphasize the peaceful nature of our nuclear program. It is possible to reach a fair agreement, but Washington has set impossible and unacceptable preconditions. There will be no negotiations on our missile program. It would be foolish if one hands over his weapons."

He further asserted that, "We cannot stop uranium enrichment, and what is not achieved by war cannot be achieved through political means. We are not willing to negotiate directly with Washington. It is possible to reach an agreement through indirect dialogue."

Araghchi also talked about the fate of the enriched uranium after the US-Israeli aggression in June, saying that, "Nuclear materials remain buried under the rubble of bombed nuclear facilities and have not been moved elsewhere. Our nuclear buildings and equipment are damaged, but our technology remains intact."

As regards the the three European powers' move in triggering the snapback of the sanctions against Iran, saying that "The activation of the snapback mechanism by the Europeans is illegal and there is no international consensus on sanctions against us. Our priority is to strengthen relations with neighboring countries and we are ready to engage with the West without any dictates."

With respect to the relations with the new regime in Syria, the top Iranian diplomat said that, "We support Syria's independence and territorial integrity and condemn the Israeli enemy's attacks against it."

KI/6641239