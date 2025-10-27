  1. Economy
Iran envoy visits key export gateway to Europe

TEHRAN, Oct. 27 (MNA) – Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Baku visited the Red Bridge Customs checkpoint at the Azerbaijan-Georgia border, recognized as a vital gateway for exports and transit of goods to Black Sea ports and Europe.

During the Sunday visit, the ambassador familiarized himself with the transit conditions for Iranian trucks and engaged in discussions with officials from the Azerbaijan Customs, IRNA reports.

They elaborated on administrative processes and various vehicle inspection methods, as well as future plans to enhance the speed and volume of inspections.

This customs post handles the daily transit of approximately 400 incoming and 400 outgoing trucks.

It serves as a key corridor for the transit of goods between the Persian Gulf, the Black Sea, and Europe, facilitating Iran's access to Eastern European markets through Georgian ports.

Moreover, this route connects the Persian Gulf littoral states and India to Europe via Iran, Azerbaijan, and Georgia.

As a result, the customs station not only eases Iranian exports but also enables the transit of goods from Central Asian and Caucasian countries to Europe.

