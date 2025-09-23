Iran not to give up uranium enrichment, Leader stresses

Ayatollah Khamenei talked to the nation on the onset of Sacred Defense Week, which marks the 45th anniversary of Iraqi Ba'athist regime's invasion, which triggered the Iranian nation's resistance.

The speech was broadcast live on different Iranian media, including national TV and radio.

At the start of his televised speech, the Leader said he would focus his speech on the Iranian nation unity, the uranium enrichment and the issue of talks with the United States.

He pointed to the recent 12-day war imposed by the enemy on the country in June, saying that toppling the Islamic Establishment was the objective of the aggressors.

Ayatollah Khamenei noted that the Iranian unity foiled the enemy's plot to divide the nation and topple the Islamic Establishment. He noted that the nation continues to keep its unity months after the 12-day war.

As regards the enrichment of uranium, the Leader said that Iran and the other side, namely the Western states are at odds when it comes to enrichment.

He explained what enrichment is, adding that it is effective and beneficial in people's lives. He elaborated more that enrichment has applications in different fields such as agriculture, industry, nutrition, environment and preserving natural resources as well as electricity.

Ayatollah Khamenei said that Iran has the capability to produce highly-enriched uranium, while it has no nuclear weapons on its agenda by any means.

The Leader noted that the bombardment of some Iranian nuclear sites could not hinder Iran's uranium enrichment because producing it has become an indigenous science. He added that Iran has dozens and even hundreds of experts on enrichment.

"Iran has not given in to pressures, nor will it do that in the future," Ayatollah Khamenei underscored.

Talks with the US government will by no means bring any benefits to Iran, Ayatollah Khamenei stressed.

He noted that talks with the US under these circumstances will come with harm to Iran instead.

Ayatollah Khamenei said that the Americans have made excessive demands for the talks, including giving up on enrichment and missiles, which comes as a result of their ignorance of the Islamic Republic.

Ayatollah Khaemenei noted that the US government is a liar and hypocritical, which resorts to intimidation and threats to achieve its objectives.

The Leader stressed at the end of his speech that the only solution that Iran has is getting stronger and stronger in the face of threats, with reliance on God. He concluded that when Iran is powerful, no enemy can threaten it.

