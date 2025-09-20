China's Xi, US's Trump hold constructive call

According to China Central Television (CCTV), Xi highlighted the importance of remembering shared history, stating, “The Chinese people will not forget the valuable assistance provided by the United States and other countries of the anti-fascist coalition during the war of resistance against Japan. We must honor the fallen heroes and value peace and build a future based on historical memory.”

“Chinese-American relations are extremely important. China and the United States can contribute to each other’s success, strive for joint prosperity and mutual benefit, and benefit the whole world,” Xi added.

Following the call, Trump described the conversation with Xi as “very productive,” noting progress on several critical issues, including China-US trade, fentanyl, the TikTok deal, and the war in Ukraine.

“We made progress on many very important issues including Trade, Fentanyl, the need to bring the war between Russia and Ukraine to an end,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

MNA/