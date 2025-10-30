Haifa’s ‘Rocket Tower’ still damaged after Iranian strikes

The June 20 missile strike, launched during the war with Iran, caused severe internal damage to the Rocket Tower, forcing all tenants to evacuate until repairs could be completed, according to a report by Press TV.

Among those displaced was the Haifa District Prosecutor’s Office, one of Israel’s busiest for serious criminal cases.

Since then, prosecutors say they have been operating under makeshift conditions — without access to case files, printers, or even a photocopier.

“It makes me laugh when people read headlines about the ‘collapse of the rule of law’ and think it’s about political fights between the attorney general and the government,” one attorney told local media.

“Anyone who wants to see the real collapse of the rule of law should come here. We’re the busiest office in Israel for murder cases — and we don’t even have a photocopier,” he added.

Many have resorted to working from home or local cafés, improvising shared workspaces as investigations and court schedules continue.

“We were moved to another building, but there aren’t enough desks or computers,” one prosecutor said, adding “So we work in shifts — whoever’s scheduled that day gets a desk. The rest of us work from cafés, courthouse hallways, or from home if possible.”

The situation has also severely strained the prosecutors' relationship with their union, leading them to hold a vote to secede. The move was motivated by "total neglect by the national committee and its chair."

On June 13, the Israeli regime began a series of airstrikes against the Islamic Republic with unprecedented American military and intelligence support.

Iran’s Armed Forces began responding initially with comprehensive defensive maneuvers.

Shortly afterwards, however, they launched rapid, forceful, and unyielding counteroffensives, unleashing precision strikes against critical nuclear, military, and industrial targets deep within the occupied Palestinian territories.

The relentless reprisal, codenamed Operation True Promise III, deployed hundreds of ballistic missiles -- many of which were multi-warhead and supersonic ones -- as well as numerous armed drones.

The strikes pummeled the heart of Tel Aviv, the regime’s economic stronghold; Haifa, its key deep-water port; and Be’er Sheva, the hub of the Zionist entity’s modern development and technology.

Feeling the heat from the retaliation, the regime was forced to seek a ceasefire after 12 days, despite having some of the US's most advanced missile systems primed to intercept the incoming Iranian fire.

MNA