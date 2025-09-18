  1. Politics
Report

Iran destroyed $.05 bn worth of advanced US missiles

TEHRAN, Sep. 18 (MNA) – Pentagon documents reveal that during the 12-day Israeli aggression against Iran, the United States lost advanced interceptor missiles worth around half a billion dollars in support of the regime.

According to an Israeli media outlet, newly released Pentagon budget documents—also reported by several American media outlets—show that the United States, during the ongoing war and particularly throughout the 12-day invasion of Iran by the Zionist regime in June, fired interceptor missiles worth a total of nearly $500 million on behalf of Israel.

The Zionist media, quoting The War Zone and Business Insider, reported that one of the documents requests $498.265 million in emergency funding to replace an unspecified number of advanced high-altitude interceptor missiles (THAAD) that “were expended in support of Israel.”

Reports indicate that the US fired between 100 to 150 THAAD missiles during the 12-day Israeli attack on Iran.

Further budget requests for replacing these interceptor missiles will require US congressional approval.

