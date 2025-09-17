Iran defended its Nuclear Program at UN Session in Vienna

At the end of his trip to Vienna and delivering speech at the 69th General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami said, "It was a good trip and positive steps were taken."

"Given the ongoing psychological, media, and political campaigns, as well as the intense pressure exerted by American and Zionist movements against our country, our presence at this moment was essential. We needed to be on the ground to clearly present the facts about the situation in our country and, most importantly, to highlight the harm inflicted on international law, the sanctions system, and the agency’s integrity," AEOI head said.

Eslami added, "Our presence ensured that the stage was not left vacant, and the one-sided narrative, which seeks to portray Iran as lacking transparency and deviating from its nuclear commitments, did not go unanswered."

Iran stresses the need to establish a new procedure within the safeguards system, as no such mechanism has been envisioned until now, he said, adding that "Specifically, it is essential to clarify how the inspection regime should function when a country’s nuclear facilities are subjected to military attack."

