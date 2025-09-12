Turkish hackers mock Israeli war minister in cyberattack

Hackers obtained the personal number of Israel Katz and initiated a video call.

Katz mistakenly answered before immediately hanging up, but not before the attackers captured and circulated a screenshot of his confused warmongering face online, Caliber.Az reported.

The minister’s phone number was later disconnected.

The attack is widely seen as retaliation for Katz’s August post in Turkish social media, when he issued a harsh message against President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan that triggered a storm of outrage in Turkey.

Reports say one hacker even managed to insult Katz before the call was cut short.

This is the latest in a series of cyber humiliations against senior figures of the Zionist regime.

In August, former justice minister Ayelet Shaked’s personal phone was reportedly breached after she clicked a malicious link.

The attackers gained full access to her device despite prior warnings from security officials.

Other incidents have targeted cultural figures.

According to the Jerusalem Post, dozens of Israeli actors were deceived through a phishing scheme posing as auditions for a new film.

The hackers requested test videos and personal documents, including passport copies and addresses.

