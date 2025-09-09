Doha attack warning to other Muslim nations: Al-Mashat

Mahdi al-Mashat, the chairman of the Supreme Political Council of Yemen Sanaa government, said in reaction to Israeli regime's aggression on the Hamas leadership in Qatar that "the Israeli regime's attack on Doha proved there can be no peace or stability while the Israeli occupation persists."

"The Israeli aggression on Qatar sounds the alarm for all Arab and Islamic countries," he added according to Al Masirah TV of Yemen, adding that "The Israeli attack on Qatar requires your immediate attention before it’s too late."

MNA