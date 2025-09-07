Iran, Iraq stress implementing Tehran-Baghdad security pact

Leader of Iraq’s National Wisdom Movement (NWM) Seyed Ammar al-Hakim held a meeting Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi during his visit to Tehran.

In this meeting, the two sides reviewed the latest developments in bilateral relations between Iraq and Iran and emphasized the need to strengthen joint cooperation in various fields.

Also, regional and international issues of interest to the two countries were among the other topics discussed by Araghchi and Hakim.

Praising Iran's defense against the Zionist regime's attacks in the 12-day war, Hakim stated that Iran is undoubtedly the victor in this war, and today, the countries of the region and the world have recognized the power of this country.

The leader of the Iraqi National Wisdom Movement further emphasized the importance of continuing political and diplomatic coordination between Baghdad and Tehran to achieve regional stability.

The two sides also emphasized the continuation of security cooperation and adherence to the Iraq-Iran security agreement.

MNA/